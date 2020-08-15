AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $14.99 Million Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 3,007.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,277 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 3.2% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $14,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 511,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,473,000 after buying an additional 209,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,585,000.

Shares of SCHO stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $51.53. The company had a trading volume of 23,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,930. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.43.

