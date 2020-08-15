AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $5.54 Million Position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,099 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF accounts for about 1.2% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 4.94% of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,360,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,453,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:INKM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,487. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.74. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $35.12.

