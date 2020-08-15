AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $80.97 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,637,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652,143 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 17.3% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned 2.58% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $80,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $999,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 67,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 23,916 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 39,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTS traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $30.70. 19,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,898,569. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average is $30.58.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.