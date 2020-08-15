AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases 60,203 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,203 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,355,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 91,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 48,091 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.60. 2,449,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,075. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.96. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $38.67.

