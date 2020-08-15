AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,014 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $338.19. 1,713,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,570,679. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $322.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.62. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

