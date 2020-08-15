Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders and other diseases. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., formerly known as Nivalis Therapeutics, is based in Seattle, Washington. “

ALPN has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALPN traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,479. The company has a market capitalization of $193.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.51. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 7.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.30). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 104.04% and a negative net margin of 1,236.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALPN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter worth $529,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 15,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

