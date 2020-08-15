America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) Director Purchases $23,400.00 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) Director Jeffrey Baevsky purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $23,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:ATAX opened at $4.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $277.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37. America First Multifamily Investors LP has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 47.41% and a return on equity of 8.17%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th.

ATAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the first quarter valued at about $266,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 50.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 45,165 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 468,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 35,910 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 11.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 332,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit