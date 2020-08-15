America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) Director Purchases $23,400.00 in Stock

America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) Director Jeffrey Baevsky purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $23,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:ATAX opened at $4.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $277.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37. America First Multifamily Investors LP has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 47.41% and a return on equity of 8.17%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th.

ATAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the first quarter valued at about $266,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 50.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 45,165 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 468,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 35,910 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 11.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 332,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

