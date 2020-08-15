American Express (NYSE:AXP) Earning Negative News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Press coverage about American Express (NYSE:AXP) has trended negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. American Express earned a media sentiment score of -2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the payment services company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of AXP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.41. 1,954,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,904,420. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.92.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Citigroup lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.71.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

