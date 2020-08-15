American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Woodmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on American Woodmark from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Sidoti cut their price target on American Woodmark from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,905. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.91. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $117.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 2.34.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.28 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 16.46%. American Woodmark’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,592,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 263,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,944,000 after buying an additional 151,184 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in American Woodmark by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,967,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,644,000 after buying an additional 119,952 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 40.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,103,000 after buying an additional 118,695 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the first quarter valued at about $3,423,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

