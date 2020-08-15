Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%.

Shares of Amerigo Resources stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. Amerigo Resources has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.62. The company has a market cap of $68.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Amerigo Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

