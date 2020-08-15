Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to post earnings per share of $3.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.05. Amgen reported earnings of $3.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year earnings of $15.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.37 to $16.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $16.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.63 to $18.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.15.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $239.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,417. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Amgen has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $778,338 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,493,360,000 after buying an additional 2,267,217 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,480,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,746,469,000 after purchasing an additional 183,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,117,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,048,075,000 after purchasing an additional 88,020 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 87.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,942,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,598,000 after purchasing an additional 501,592 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

