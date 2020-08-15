Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 98.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $778,338 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,417. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.52. The stock has a market cap of $141.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cfra upped their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.15.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

