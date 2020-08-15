Analysts Anticipate PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will post $1.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. PPG Industries posted earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.98. 871,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,805. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.02. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $134.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 144.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 87.5% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 55.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Motco grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1,781.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

