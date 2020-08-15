Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AR. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Antero Resources from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James reiterated a sell rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $2.75 to $1.75 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.65.

Shares of AR stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 17,910,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,037,320. Antero Resources has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $4.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.15). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 55.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $484.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,528,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 89,555 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,266,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Antero Resources by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 39,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13,839 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Antero Resources by 29.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,226 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 15,566 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

