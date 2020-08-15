Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) PT Raised to $52.00 at Truist Financial

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on APPN. BidaskClub lowered Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Appian in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Appian from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Appian in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.44.

APPN stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.43. 355,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.54 and a beta of 0.94. Appian has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $64.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.34.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $66.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.24 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Devine sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $242,650.00. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.50 per share, with a total value of $14,125,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,868 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,460 in the last 90 days. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Appian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $828,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Appian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Appian by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Appian by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Appian by 250.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

