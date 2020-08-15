Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Applied Materials from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.42.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.55 on Friday, reaching $67.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,412,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,771,285. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $69.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

In other news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $245,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 26,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,550 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

