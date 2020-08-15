Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Cowen

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Applied Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. B. Riley upgraded Applied Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.42.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.55 on Friday, hitting $67.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,412,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,771,285. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.54 and its 200 day moving average is $56.66. The firm has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $69.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 770.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.