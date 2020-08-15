Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMAT. ValuEngine raised Applied Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.42.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.62. The stock had a trading volume of 23,412,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,771,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.66. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $69.90. The stock has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 20,548 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,841 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 438,200 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $20,079,000 after acquiring an additional 197,000 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

