Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AMAT. Mizuho boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.42.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.62. 23,412,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,771,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $69.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $1,210,231.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,628 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 144.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 32,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 18,914 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,978,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $119,588,000 after purchasing an additional 501,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,115,670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,359,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 41,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 27,721 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.