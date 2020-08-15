Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMAT. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.42.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.62. The stock had a trading volume of 23,412,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,771,285. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.66. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $69.90. The stock has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 770.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.