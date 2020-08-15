Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.42.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.62. 23,412,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,771,285. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.66. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $69.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 20,548 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,841 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 438,200 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $20,079,000 after purchasing an additional 197,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.