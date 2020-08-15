Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised shares of Applied Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.42.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $2.55 on Friday, reaching $67.62. 23,412,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,771,285. The company has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.90.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

In other news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 38,892 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 36.1% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 909 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.5% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.