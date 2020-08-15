Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ:APLT traded down $1.91 on Wednesday, hitting $29.24. 229,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,775. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.58. Applied Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $57.39. The company has a market cap of $678.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.58). Research analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $30,449.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,983.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 125,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $5,337,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,014,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,698,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,423 shares of company stock worth $9,168,788 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 114.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Therapeutics (APLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.