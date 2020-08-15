Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ:APLT traded down $1.91 on Wednesday, hitting $29.24. 229,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,775. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.58. Applied Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $57.39. The company has a market cap of $678.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.58). Research analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $30,449.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,983.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 125,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $5,337,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,014,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,698,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,423 shares of company stock worth $9,168,788 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 114.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Therapeutics (APLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit