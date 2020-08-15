Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on APLT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ:APLT traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.24. 229,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,775. The company has a market capitalization of $678.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.58. Applied Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $57.39.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.58). As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $136,990.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,460.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $5,337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,014,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,698,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,168,788. Corporate insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLT. FMR LLC grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 64.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,956,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,716,000 after buying an additional 768,765 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,147,000 after acquiring an additional 332,691 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 4,062.9% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 845,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,646,000 after acquiring an additional 825,385 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 754,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 162,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 615,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 67,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

