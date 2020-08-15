Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on APLT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ:APLT traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.24. 229,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,775. The company has a market capitalization of $678.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.58. Applied Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $57.39.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.58). As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $136,990.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,460.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $5,337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,014,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,698,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,168,788. Corporate insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLT. FMR LLC grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 64.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,956,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,716,000 after buying an additional 768,765 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,147,000 after acquiring an additional 332,691 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 4,062.9% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 845,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,646,000 after acquiring an additional 825,385 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 754,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 162,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 615,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 67,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Analyst Recommendations for Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit