Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,540.42% and a negative return on equity of 47.99%.

Shares of APTX opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.41. Aptinyx has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3.49.

APTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.85.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

