Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Receives Buy Rating from Wedbush

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aravive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aravive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Aravive from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.75.

NASDAQ ARAV traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $6.44. The stock had a trading volume of 854,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,931. The stock has a market cap of $95.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 3.22. Aravive has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 13.52 and a current ratio of 13.52.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aravive will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAV. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Aravive by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 82,462 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Aravive by 10.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 774,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,019,000 after buying an additional 75,716 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Aravive in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aravive by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 37,358 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aravive by 240.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 31,956 shares in the last quarter. 41.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

