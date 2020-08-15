Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ARMP stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $3.46. 16,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,128. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $6.92.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Earnings History for Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit