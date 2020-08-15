Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.82. 661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,346. The stock has a market cap of $439.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day moving average is $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Arrow Financial has a 12 month low of $20.78 and a 12 month high of $38.31.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrow Financial will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.60%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.41 per share, for a total transaction of $82,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 194,157 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,843.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Arrow Financial by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 20,322 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Arrow Financial by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.