Asta Funding (NASDAQ:ASFI) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Asta Funding (NASDAQ:ASFI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Asta Funding stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $13.04. The company had a trading volume of 717 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,620. Asta Funding has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $13.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08.

Asta Funding (NASDAQ:ASFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter. Asta Funding had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 5.69%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Asta Funding in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Asta Funding by 13.6% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 454,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 54,211 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Asta Funding during the second quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Asta Funding in the second quarter valued at $392,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asta Funding

Asta Funding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the consumer receivables business in the United States, Puerto Rico, and South America. It operates through three segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, and Social Security Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment is involved in purchasing, managing, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including judgment receivables, which are accounts where outside attorneys secure judgments directly against the consumer; charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; and semi-performing receivables that are accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators.

