Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlantica Yield from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $33.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Yield has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.60.

Shares of AY stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.70. 459,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,563. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.81. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Atlantica Yield has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.18). Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 1.04%. Equities analysts predict that Atlantica Yield will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Atlantica Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 268.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Atlantica Yield by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Atlantica Yield during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. 39.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

