Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ATLC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlanticus from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlanticus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of ATLC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.00. 4,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,010. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15. Atlanticus has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $18.36. The company has a market cap of $126.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Atlanticus had a negative return on equity of 3,269.53% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $92.22 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlanticus during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 595.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 313.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit, personal loans, and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers point-of-sale financing by partnering with retailers and service providers to provide credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services.

