aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) Short Interest Down 57.8% in May

aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the April 30th total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

LIFE stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.81. 77,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $7.62.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 52.40% and a negative net margin of 185.14%. Research analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other aTyr Pharma news, CEO Sanjay Shukla bought 6,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,291 shares in the company, valued at $31,132.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 1,002.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 34,551 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 587,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 358,161 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LIFE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. aTyr Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

