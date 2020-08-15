Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Audioeye had a negative net margin of 55.68% and a negative return on equity of 399.23%.

Shares of AEYE opened at $13.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.78 million, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.99. Audioeye has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Get Audioeye alerts:

In other news, Director Alexandre Zyngier acquired 16,260 shares of Audioeye stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $150,079.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 57,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,386.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEYE shares. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Audioeye in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Audioeye in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Audioeye has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

About Audioeye

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Audioeye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioeye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.