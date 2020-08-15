Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) is Paradice Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,649,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,665 shares during the quarter. Avanos Medical comprises 5.9% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned 5.55% of Avanos Medical worth $77,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,962,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 434.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 612,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,494,000 after buying an additional 497,858 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 42.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 618,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 185,669 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,429,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,169,000 after purchasing an additional 139,900 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 30.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 558,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 131,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

AVNS traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $32.60. The company had a trading volume of 236,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,479. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.31. Avanos Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avanos Medical Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVNS. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avanos Medical from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

