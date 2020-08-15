Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avaya from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Avaya from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.11.

AVYA stock opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.87. Avaya has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.13.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.23 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. Avaya’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avaya will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the first quarter worth approximately $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Avaya by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avaya by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,453,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,624,000 after purchasing an additional 35,185 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avaya during the 4th quarter valued at $20,950,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 941,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after purchasing an additional 411,229 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

