Avaya’s (AVYA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Northland Securities currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Avaya from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avaya from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avaya has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.11.

NYSE AVYA opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.87. Avaya has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average is $11.88.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.23 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 26.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

