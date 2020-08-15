Avaya’s (AVYA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Northland Securities currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Avaya from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avaya from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avaya has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.11.
NYSE AVYA opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.87. Avaya has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average is $11.88.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000.
Avaya Company Profile
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.
