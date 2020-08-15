Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Separately, Aegis restated a buy rating and set a $1.40 price objective on shares of Avinger in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of Avinger stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.57. 10,115,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,162. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Avinger has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.78.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Avinger had a negative net margin of 225.26% and a negative return on equity of 283.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Avinger will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avinger stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) by 78.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,265,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554,602 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 7.52% of Avinger worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

