Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.50.

NASDAQ:AXNX traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.04. The company had a trading volume of 297,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,923. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.26. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 155.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 922.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $1,053,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,931,663.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $1,177,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,262.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,837 shares of company stock worth $8,612,869 in the last ninety days. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 488,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 19.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after buying an additional 40,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the first quarter worth about $23,489,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

