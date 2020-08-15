AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $223.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.31 million.

NASDAQ:AZEK opened at $37.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.72. AZEK has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $38.06.

Get AZEK alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, BofA Securities assumed coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AZEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.