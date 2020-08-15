Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.50. 1,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,662. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The firm has a market cap of $463.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.86.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 130,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 122,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 22,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

