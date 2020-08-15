Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BANR. Raymond James increased their price objective on Banner from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Banner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Banner from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of Banner stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.64. 95,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Banner has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $59.64.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. Banner had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banner will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banner in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 2,257.5% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Banner by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Banner by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

