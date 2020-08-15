Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryanair from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryanair from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.
Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.57. The stock had a trading volume of 320,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,708. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $96.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.65 and a beta of 1.35.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 239.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.
