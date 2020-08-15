Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryanair from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryanair from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.57. The stock had a trading volume of 320,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,708. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $96.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.21. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $137.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ryanair will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 239.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

