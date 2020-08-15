Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 82.95% and a negative return on equity of 184.78%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRFH traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 182,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,658. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.68 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of -0.25. Barfresh Food Group has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barfresh Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as cocktails and mocktails. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

