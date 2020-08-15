Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 61.2% from the April 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $13.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,981. Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $18.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.1056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%.

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd Company Profile

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

