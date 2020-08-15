Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Boosts Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,309 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.7% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 6.4% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 65.3% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 23.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Visa by 5.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $82,917,000 after acquiring an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 180.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 24,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.64. 5,012,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,783,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.65 and its 200-day moving average is $186.66.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,469,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,979 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,346. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on V. Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Visa from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.48.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

