Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 12,922 Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 0.8% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $92,992,000. Bull Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $918,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,723,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,883,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.64. 5,122,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,061,686. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.02 and a 200-day moving average of $100.69. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $97.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

