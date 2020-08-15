Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Decreases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 0.8% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,302,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 305,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,540,000 after acquiring an additional 47,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.68.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.50. 9,153,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,348,860. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

