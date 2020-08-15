Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,229 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.2% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 52.0% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 494,302 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $112,226,000 after acquiring an additional 169,094 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 16.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,362,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,327 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 31,909 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 13.5% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.6% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.21.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $46,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.90, for a total transaction of $1,759,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,238,448.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,814 shares of company stock valued at $8,350,446. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $261.24. 14,792,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,723,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.38 and its 200-day moving average is $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $278.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

