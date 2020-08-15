Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BNFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Benefitfocus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

NASDAQ BNFT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.46. 3,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.65. Benefitfocus has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $27.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.86.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. Analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNFT. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 3,733.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 148.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.