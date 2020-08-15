Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $118.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BYND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Beyond Meat to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Beyond Meat from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Shares of BYND opened at $125.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,563.00 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.60 and a 200 day moving average of $113.86. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $172.29.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.35 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 71,388 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $9,498,887.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,152,726.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond J. Lane sold 59,749 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $7,827,119.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 249,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,639,829. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,506 shares of company stock worth $24,986,387. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 326.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

